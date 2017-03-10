Retired Stafford Sheriff Charlie Jett still on the lookout
It's been said that you can take the dog out of the fight, but you can't take the fight out of the dog. That may be true for retired Stafford County Sheriff Charlie Jett, who was spotted on Monday at the scene of a traffic stop.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Potomac Local.
Comments
Add your comments below
Stafford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Virginia Central Railway Trail continues to inc...
|Mar 2
|slfafdjlad
|1
|Women's history of arriving at U.Va.
|Mar 1
|Trump is Winning
|1
|Stafford Music Thread (Sep '14)
|Feb 21
|Musikologist
|5
|Anyone thinking of hiring a contractor to build...
|Feb 17
|richard fitzwilliams
|1
|Jolan Petrovics (Sep '13)
|Feb 16
|Heidi petrovics
|21
|Undocumented immigrant rights activist loses he...
|Jan '17
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|6
|King George builder seeks incentives to reopen ...
|Jan '17
|Unknown
|1
Find what you want!
Search Stafford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC