Nurse's aide who stole from patients picks up prison sentence
Cassandra Jean Eley, 41, of Stafford County was working for Only Choice Home Health Care last year when she stole about $18,000 worth of property and money from two Stafford residents, ages 80 and 67. One victim suffered the brunt of the loss. Eley was convicted in Stafford Circuit Court of multiple charges, including three counts of grand larceny, abuse of an incapacitated adult and credit card fraud.
