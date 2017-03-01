Mobile WWI and WWII history museum ro...

Mobile WWI and WWII history museum rolling into Stafford this weekend

The Virginia World War I and World War II Profiles of Honor mobile museum will kick off its statewide tour with an event in Stafford County on Saturday morning. The Profiles of Honor Tour began with a ribbon-cutting ceremony in December, but Stafford will be the first official stop.

