Mobile WWI and WWII history museum rolling into Stafford this weekend
The Virginia World War I and World War II Profiles of Honor mobile museum will kick off its statewide tour with an event in Stafford County on Saturday morning. The Profiles of Honor Tour began with a ribbon-cutting ceremony in December, but Stafford will be the first official stop.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Stafford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Virginia Central Railway Trail continues to inc...
|Thu
|slfafdjlad
|1
|Women's history of arriving at U.Va.
|Wed
|Trump is Winning
|1
|Stafford Music Thread (Sep '14)
|Feb 21
|Musikologist
|5
|Anyone thinking of hiring a contractor to build...
|Feb 17
|richard fitzwilliams
|1
|Jolan Petrovics (Sep '13)
|Feb 16
|Heidi petrovics
|21
|Undocumented immigrant rights activist loses he...
|Jan '17
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|6
|King George builder seeks incentives to reopen ...
|Jan '17
|Unknown
|1
Find what you want!
Search Stafford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC