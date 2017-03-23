Miss Virginia encourages Stafford students to let their lights shine
Maggie Alliger , an ROTC student at North Stafford High School, gets her photo taken with Miss Virginia USA, Jacqueline Carroll. Miss Virginia USA, Jacqueline Carroll, spoke to North Stafford High School girls about issues ranging from eating disorders, peer pressure and cyber bullying at North Stafford High School in Stafford, Va.
