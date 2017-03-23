Miss Virginia encourages Stafford stu...

Miss Virginia encourages Stafford students to let their lights shine

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Fredericksburg.com

Maggie Alliger , an ROTC student at North Stafford High School, gets her photo taken with Miss Virginia USA, Jacqueline Carroll. Miss Virginia USA, Jacqueline Carroll, spoke to North Stafford High School girls about issues ranging from eating disorders, peer pressure and cyber bullying at North Stafford High School in Stafford, Va.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Stafford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
expose 540/Fredericksburg hoes Mar 15 tim169 1
Review: Darren Meyer, Attorney at Law (Mar '11) Mar 13 TroubledKitty 8
News Virginia Central Railway Trail continues to inc... Mar 2 slfafdjlad 1
News Women's history of arriving at U.Va. Mar 1 Trump is Winning 1
Stafford Music Thread (Sep '14) Feb '17 Musikologist 5
Anyone thinking of hiring a contractor to build... Feb '17 richard fitzwilliams 1
News Jolan Petrovics (Sep '13) Feb '17 Heidi petrovics 21
See all Stafford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Stafford Forum Now

Stafford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Stafford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Stafford, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,988 • Total comments across all topics: 279,815,378

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC