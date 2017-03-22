Mikes Diner demolished to make way for wider Stafford Route 610
A backhoe ripped through Mikes Diner on Monday, what was one of the only independently owned restaurants in North Stafford. The staple eatery popular with its regulars for its breakfast is demolished to make room for a wider Route 610.
