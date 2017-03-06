Meetings set for proposed express lanes extension

A local public information meeting is set for later this month on a study underway on the proposed second extension of the Interstate 95 express lanes . Details on the study of a roughly 10-mile extension south will be held at Stafford High School from 6 to 8 p.m. on March 14. The Virginia Department of Transportation is hosting the meeting, which will include a presentation at 7 p.m. VDOT also will host a meeting March 13 in Prince William County, at Freedom High School, located at 15201 Neabsco Mills Road in Woodbridge.

