Meetings set for proposed express lanes extension

Friday Mar 3 Read more: Fredericksburg.com

A local public information meeting is set for later this month on a study underway on the proposed second extension of the Interstate 95 express lanes . Details on the study of a roughly 10-mile extension south will be held at Stafford High School from 6 to 8 p.m. on March 14. The Virginia Department of Transportation is hosting the meeting, which will include a presentation at 7 p.m. VDOT also will host a meeting March 13 in Prince William County, at Freedom High School, located at 15201 Neabsco Mills Road in Woodbridge.

