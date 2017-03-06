Man who led police on wild chase in S...

Man who led police on wild chase in Stafford was wanted elsewhere

The man who led Stafford deputies on a wild chase through the county last week was already wanted in three other jurisdictions, authorities said. Michael Randolph Harless, 35, was charged with numerous offenses after a police dog helped take him into custody in the area of Centreport Parkway and U.S. 1. Authorities later learned that he was also wanted in Spotsylvania, Culpeper and Prince William counties.

