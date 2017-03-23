Man charged in Louisa slaying pleads ...

Man charged in Louisa slaying pleads guilty in wild Stafford chase

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Fredericksburg.com

A man who has a pending first-degree murder trial in Louisa County pleaded guilty to two far less serious charges this week for his role in a wild chase in Stafford County last year that followed the slaying. Tobias Andreas Owens, 31, of Woodbridge pleaded guilty Wednesday in Stafford Circuit Court to eluding police and obstruction of justice.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Stafford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
expose 540/Fredericksburg hoes Mar 15 tim169 1
Review: Darren Meyer, Attorney at Law (Mar '11) Mar 13 TroubledKitty 8
News Virginia Central Railway Trail continues to inc... Mar 2 slfafdjlad 1
News Women's history of arriving at U.Va. Mar 1 Trump is Winning 1
Stafford Music Thread (Sep '14) Feb 21 Musikologist 5
Anyone thinking of hiring a contractor to build... Feb '17 richard fitzwilliams 1
News Jolan Petrovics (Sep '13) Feb '17 Heidi petrovics 21
See all Stafford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Stafford Forum Now

Stafford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Stafford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Wikileaks
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. South Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Stafford, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,891 • Total comments across all topics: 279,772,926

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC