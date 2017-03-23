Man charged in Louisa slaying pleads guilty in wild Stafford chase
A man who has a pending first-degree murder trial in Louisa County pleaded guilty to two far less serious charges this week for his role in a wild chase in Stafford County last year that followed the slaying. Tobias Andreas Owens, 31, of Woodbridge pleaded guilty Wednesday in Stafford Circuit Court to eluding police and obstruction of justice.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.
Add your comments below
Stafford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|expose 540/Fredericksburg hoes
|Mar 15
|tim169
|1
|Review: Darren Meyer, Attorney at Law (Mar '11)
|Mar 13
|TroubledKitty
|8
|Virginia Central Railway Trail continues to inc...
|Mar 2
|slfafdjlad
|1
|Women's history of arriving at U.Va.
|Mar 1
|Trump is Winning
|1
|Stafford Music Thread (Sep '14)
|Feb 21
|Musikologist
|5
|Anyone thinking of hiring a contractor to build...
|Feb '17
|richard fitzwilliams
|1
|Jolan Petrovics (Sep '13)
|Feb '17
|Heidi petrovics
|21
Find what you want!
Search Stafford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC