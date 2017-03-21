Group helps veterans build businesses

Marci Posey, Economic Developer with the Small Business Administration, will present "Boots to Business Reboot: Introduction to Entrepreneurship," a one-day, veteran-focused entrepreneurship course on Thursday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., at Central Rappahannock Regional Library's Porter Branch in northern Stafford County. This class is free and open to all veterans and their spouses.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.