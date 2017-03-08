First round of reader's gripes involv...

First round of reader's gripes involve restaurant sweepers, irritating headlights

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Fredericksburg.com

Ask readers what's irking them these days and it turns out they're tired of having people sweep by their restaurant tables, seeing junky signs along the road and having bright headlights in their eyes. Those were just some of the responses shared by readers in the past few weeks after my call for things that make them stew and make them smile.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Stafford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Virginia Central Railway Trail continues to inc... Mar 2 slfafdjlad 1
News Women's history of arriving at U.Va. Mar 1 Trump is Winning 1
Stafford Music Thread (Sep '14) Feb 21 Musikologist 5
Anyone thinking of hiring a contractor to build... Feb 17 richard fitzwilliams 1
News Jolan Petrovics (Sep '13) Feb 16 Heidi petrovics 21
News Undocumented immigrant rights activist loses he... Jan '17 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 6
News King George builder seeks incentives to reopen ... Jan '17 Unknown 1
See all Stafford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Stafford Forum Now

Stafford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Stafford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Iraq
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. North Korea
  5. South Korea
 

Stafford, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,906 • Total comments across all topics: 279,409,288

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC