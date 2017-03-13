Expired sticker leads to chase, felony charge in Stafford
A Woodbridge man picked up a felony charge this week following a bizarre incident in which he is accused of giving police a false name before leading them on a foot chase in southern Stafford County that included running through someone's home, authorities said. Sheriff's spokeswoman M.C. Morris Moncure said volunteer Mark Seymour was at Thomas Jefferson Place about 12:40 p.m. Tuesday when he noticed a white Volkswagen with expired state tags and a flat tire.Three males approached Seymour and asked what he would be doing about the vehicle, and one of them said he was the owner.
Read more at Fredericksburg.com.
