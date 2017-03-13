Editorial: Military memorial for all rising in Stafford
ONE hundred thousand dollars is hardly spare change, but even with that sum still outstanding, fundraising for Stafford County's Armed Services Memorial is admirably well-advanced. This unique memorial to people who have served in all U.S. conflicts, from every armed service, has clearly struck a chord with many.
