During search for a Walmart shoplifter, Stafford deputy spots drugs being used in parked car

17 hrs ago Read more: Fredericksburg.com

Three people were arrested in a Stafford County Walmart parking lot Monday after a deputy who was looking for a suspected shoplifter spotted drug usage in a vehicle, police said. Deputy A.I. Assur was helping a Walmart loss prevention officer look for a woman who had stolen items from the store in Washington Square Plaza near Ferry Farm, Sheriff's spokeswoman M.C. Morris Moncure said.

