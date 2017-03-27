During search for a Walmart shoplifter, Stafford deputy spots drugs being used in parked car
Three people were arrested in a Stafford County Walmart parking lot Monday after a deputy who was looking for a suspected shoplifter spotted drug usage in a vehicle, police said. Deputy A.I. Assur was helping a Walmart loss prevention officer look for a woman who had stolen items from the store in Washington Square Plaza near Ferry Farm, Sheriff's spokeswoman M.C. Morris Moncure said.
