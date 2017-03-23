Drug Store employee arrested for embe...

Drug Store employee arrested for embezzlement

Next Story Prev Story
13 min ago Read more: Potomac Local

On March 21, 2017, at 7:09 p.m., Deputy C.N. Mireles responded to a larceny at the Rite Aid located at 1095 International Parkway. When he arrived he met the loss prevention officer who advised a store employee, Tyra Powell, had been making suspicious returns of store merchandise.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Potomac Local.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Stafford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
expose 540/Fredericksburg hoes Mar 15 tim169 1
Review: Darren Meyer, Attorney at Law (Mar '11) Mar 13 TroubledKitty 8
News Virginia Central Railway Trail continues to inc... Mar 2 slfafdjlad 1
News Women's history of arriving at U.Va. Mar 1 Trump is Winning 1
Stafford Music Thread (Sep '14) Feb 21 Musikologist 5
Anyone thinking of hiring a contractor to build... Feb '17 richard fitzwilliams 1
News Jolan Petrovics (Sep '13) Feb '17 Heidi petrovics 21
See all Stafford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Stafford Forum Now

Stafford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Stafford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Wikileaks
  4. China
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iran
  5. Wall Street
 

Stafford, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,898 • Total comments across all topics: 279,763,829

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC