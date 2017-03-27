Culpeper man charged with sex trafficking through 'Sugar Daddy' site
A 53-year-old Culpeper man was charged this week in federal court with sexual commercial exploitation of a minor - child sex trafficking - related to his arrest in August by Stafford County authorities for allegedly having sex with a 14-year-old in a hotel room and then giving her money. Fielding Smith Daniel, 53, waived his right to a preliminary hearing Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Alexandria and U.S. Magistrate Judge Ivan Davis signed an order Thursday ordering the defendant held in custody until trial.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.
Add your comments below
Stafford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jeff Small-$3 car wash owner also Fredericksbur... (May '12)
|Mar 27
|Michele Cruey
|9
|expose 540/Fredericksburg hoes
|Mar 15
|tim169
|1
|Review: Darren Meyer, Attorney at Law (Mar '11)
|Mar 13
|TroubledKitty
|8
|Virginia Central Railway Trail continues to inc...
|Mar 2
|slfafdjlad
|1
|Women's history of arriving at U.Va.
|Mar 1
|Trump is Winning
|1
|Stafford Music Thread (Sep '14)
|Feb '17
|Musikologist
|5
|Anyone thinking of hiring a contractor to build...
|Feb '17
|richard fitzwilliams
|1
Find what you want!
Search Stafford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC