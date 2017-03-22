Column: Expansion of benefits for veterans raises questions
A CONTROVERSIAL, new proposal would allow veterans separated from the military for other-than-honorable discharges to receive disability benefits that were previously denied. But why is new Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin pushing for this now, with the VA's problems providing timely care for so many veterans already eligible? If the change is enacted, veterans dishonorably discharged for assault or dealing cocaine, for example, might soon receive benefits if they claim suicidal thinking at a VA emergency room and are seen by mental-health practitioners.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.
Add your comments below
Stafford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|expose 540/Fredericksburg hoes
|Mar 15
|tim169
|1
|Review: Darren Meyer, Attorney at Law (Mar '11)
|Mar 13
|TroubledKitty
|8
|Virginia Central Railway Trail continues to inc...
|Mar 2
|slfafdjlad
|1
|Women's history of arriving at U.Va.
|Mar 1
|Trump is Winning
|1
|Stafford Music Thread (Sep '14)
|Feb 21
|Musikologist
|5
|Anyone thinking of hiring a contractor to build...
|Feb '17
|richard fitzwilliams
|1
|Jolan Petrovics (Sep '13)
|Feb '17
|Heidi petrovics
|21
Find what you want!
Search Stafford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC