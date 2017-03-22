Column: Expansion of benefits for veterans raises questions

A CONTROVERSIAL, new proposal would allow veterans separated from the military for other-than-honorable discharges to receive disability benefits that were previously denied. But why is new Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin pushing for this now, with the VA's problems providing timely care for so many veterans already eligible? If the change is enacted, veterans dishonorably discharged for assault or dealing cocaine, for example, might soon receive benefits if they claim suicidal thinking at a VA emergency room and are seen by mental-health practitioners.

