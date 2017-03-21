Atlantic Builders to donate proceeds from sale of home to Loisann's Hope House
Atlantic Builders and trade partners will donate the net proceeds from the sale of this home in Hartwood Landing in Stafford to Loisann's Hope House. Atlantic Builders will donate the proceeds of the sale of a Griffin model home at Hartwood Landing in Stafford to Loisann's Hope House.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Stafford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|expose 540/Fredericksburg hoes
|Mar 15
|tim169
|1
|Review: Darren Meyer, Attorney at Law (Mar '11)
|Mar 13
|TroubledKitty
|8
|Virginia Central Railway Trail continues to inc...
|Mar 2
|slfafdjlad
|1
|Women's history of arriving at U.Va.
|Mar 1
|Trump is Winning
|1
|Stafford Music Thread (Sep '14)
|Feb 21
|Musikologist
|5
|Anyone thinking of hiring a contractor to build...
|Feb '17
|richard fitzwilliams
|1
|Jolan Petrovics (Sep '13)
|Feb '17
|Heidi petrovics
|21
Find what you want!
Search Stafford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC