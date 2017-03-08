$286 million budget proposed for Stafford County for FY2018
In a quiet meeting on Tuesday, new County Administrator Tom Foley proposed the fiscal year 2018 budget for Stafford County, which aims to maintain the county's economic progress while keeping an "eye to the future." "Fiscal stewardship requires that you look beyond a single year," Foley said.
