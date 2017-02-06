Woman indicted in Stafford suspected in rash of credit card thefts
A woman who authorities allege has been stealing credit cards from restaurant customers in Stafford County and elsewhere was indicted Monday by a Stafford grand jury. Chaquita Lanise Speight, 21, of Washington is charged in Stafford with multiple offenses, including grand larceny, credit card fraud, identity theft, forgery and obtaining goods by false pretenses.
