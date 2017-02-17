Washington house replica rises on riv...

Washington house replica rises on riverbank

A replica of the Washington family home is taking shape at Ferry Farm in Stafford County, where George lived as a boy. The exacting craftsmanship is being completed in the appropriate 18th-century style and manner.

