Two men charged in thefts from Fredericksburg-area Walmarts
Two men are in jail facing felony charges stemming from the theft of items from Walmart stores in Fredericksburg, Stafford and Spotsylvania. Fredericksburg police got involved around noon Saturday, when a caller reported two men with a large television acting suspicious in the parking lot of the Walmart in Central Park, spokeswoman Sarah Kirkpatrick said in a release.
