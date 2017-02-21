Storck Road home in Hartwood
Located at 328 Storck Road in the Hartwood area of Stafford, this Italian-style villa sits on 30-acres and is accessed via a half-mile gravel drive. There is a separate but adjacent 10-acre parcel that the property can be sold with or without.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Stafford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anyone thinking of hiring a contractor to build...
|Feb 17
|richard fitzwilliams
|1
|Jolan Petrovics (Sep '13)
|Feb 16
|Heidi petrovics
|21
|Undocumented immigrant rights activist loses he...
|Jan 24
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|6
|King George builder seeks incentives to reopen ...
|Jan 24
|Unknown
|1
|Trump calls on GOP to improve African-American ... (Aug '16)
|Jan 22
|asd
|1,519
|Review: Peak Mental Health - Nivedita Choudhary MD (Apr '11)
|Jan '17
|angelbiller2031
|43
|Teen arrested for allegedly stealing 65-cent mi...
|Jan '17
|MichaelNudite
|1
Find what you want!
Search Stafford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC