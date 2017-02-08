Stafford votes to save Lake Arrowhead dams

The Stafford County Board of Supervisors voted 7-0 for the Lake Arrowhead Service District. The body will be in charge of overseeing a county-issued loan of at least as $540,000 to repair two dams that hold back waters in two lakes - Big, and Little Lake Arrowhead - neglected since 2005 when the community's property owners association disbanded.

