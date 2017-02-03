Stafford teens caught trying to break into a home
Three Stafford boys were arrested Thursday after they were caught trying to break into a home in North Stafford, police said. A resident on Wren Way Court reported that someone rang her doorbell about 11:50 p.m. She saw a young man with a backpack and long dark hair who she did not know at the front door, so the resident didn't answer it.
