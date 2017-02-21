Stafford man to serve two years in pr...

Stafford man to serve two years in prison for letting dog starve to death

Read more: Fredericksburg.com

A Stafford County man was ordered Thursday to serve two years in prison for his neglect of a dog that resulted in the animal's death. James Anthony Lambert, 27, had pleaded guilty in Stafford Circuit Court to a felony charge of torturing an animal causing death.

