Stafford man arrested for abducting ex-girlfriend and baby on Route 17

Chase Alexander Rook, 21, of Stafford is accused of abducting his ex-girlfriend and her child and heading toward Fauquier County on Route 17 on Jan. 7. Chase Alexander Rook, 21, of Stafford is accused of abducting his ex-girlfriend and her child and heading toward Fauquier County on Route 17 on Jan. 7. A Stafford man was arrested Feb. 7 for ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fauquier.com.