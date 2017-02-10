Spotsylvania man convicted of filming teens in shower
A man who used his cellphone to film a 14-year-old girl in the shower and other unsuspecting females was convicted of two felony charges Thursday in Stafford County Circuit Court. Alonzo Ray Morris, 24, of Spotsylvania County pleaded guilty to felony charges of possessing child pornography and unlawful filming of a minor.
