Speaker of the House William J. Howell
Speaker of the House William J. Howell, R-Stafford, will not run for re-election this year but instead will retire after 29 years in the House of Delegates, the last 14 as speaker. Del. William Howell, R-Stafford, defends his roadside memorial bill yesterday before the House Transportation Committee.
