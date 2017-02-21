Speaker of the House William J. Howell

Speaker of the House William J. Howell

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Fredericksburg.com

Speaker of the House William J. Howell, R-Stafford, will not run for re-election this year but instead will retire after 29 years in the House of Delegates, the last 14 as speaker. Del. William Howell, R-Stafford, defends his roadside memorial bill yesterday before the House Transportation Committee.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Stafford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Anyone thinking of hiring a contractor to build... Feb 17 richard fitzwilliams 1
News Jolan Petrovics (Sep '13) Feb 16 Heidi petrovics 21
News Undocumented immigrant rights activist loses he... Jan 24 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 6
News King George builder seeks incentives to reopen ... Jan 24 Unknown 1
News Trump calls on GOP to improve African-American ... (Aug '16) Jan 22 asd 1,519
Review: Peak Mental Health - Nivedita Choudhary MD (Apr '11) Jan '17 angelbiller2031 43
News Teen arrested for allegedly stealing 65-cent mi... Jan '17 MichaelNudite 1
See all Stafford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Stafford Forum Now

Stafford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Stafford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. South Korea
  4. Climate Change
  5. Wall Street
 

Stafford, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,088 • Total comments across all topics: 279,045,656

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC