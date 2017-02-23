Snoozing driver arrested on heroin ch...

Snoozing driver arrested on heroin charges

Next Story Prev Story
54 min ago Read more: Potomac Local

"Stafford, VA. On February 19, 2017 Deputy Vernon Galyen responded to a report of a suspicious person at the Valero located at 620 Cambridge Street.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Potomac Local.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Stafford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Stafford Music Thread (Sep '14) Tue Musikologist 5
Anyone thinking of hiring a contractor to build... Feb 17 richard fitzwilliams 1
News Jolan Petrovics (Sep '13) Feb 16 Heidi petrovics 21
News Undocumented immigrant rights activist loses he... Jan 24 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 6
News King George builder seeks incentives to reopen ... Jan 24 Unknown 1
News Trump calls on GOP to improve African-American ... (Aug '16) Jan '17 asd 1,519
Review: Peak Mental Health - Nivedita Choudhary MD (Apr '11) Jan '17 angelbiller2031 43
See all Stafford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Stafford Forum Now

Stafford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Stafford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. NASA
 

Stafford, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,228 • Total comments across all topics: 279,086,607

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC