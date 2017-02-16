Rumors fly as redistricting heats up in Stafford
During a previous meeting, community members consider which area planning units, or APUs, they think should move out of the Colonial Forge High School zone. During a previous meeting, community members consider which area planning units, or APUs, they think should move out of the Colonial Forge High School zone.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.
Add your comments below
Stafford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jolan Petrovics (Sep '13)
|20 hr
|Heidi petrovics
|21
|Undocumented immigrant rights activist loses he...
|Jan 24
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|6
|King George builder seeks incentives to reopen ...
|Jan 24
|Unknown
|1
|Trump calls on GOP to improve African-American ... (Aug '16)
|Jan 22
|asd
|1,519
|Review: Peak Mental Health - Nivedita Choudhary MD (Apr '11)
|Jan 18
|angelbiller2031
|43
|Teen arrested for allegedly stealing 65-cent mi...
|Jan '17
|MichaelNudite
|1
|Women's Basketball League
|Jan '17
|Rparker25
|1
Find what you want!
Search Stafford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC