Republican Laquan Austion announces House of Delegates bid
Republican Laquan Austion has decided to throw his hat into the ring in the race for the 2nd District seat in the Virginia House of Delegates, which includes Prince William and Stafford counties. "The people of the 2nd district deserve to have a voice in Richmond by someone who will always listen, work hard, and fight for them," Austion said in a news release.
