PHOTOS: Italian-style villa in Staffo...

PHOTOS: Italian-style villa in Stafford on the market for 50% off $3M building cost

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Powhatan Today

Located at 328 Storck Road in the Hartwood area of Stafford, this Italian-style villa sits on 30-acres and is accessed via a half-mile gravel drive. There is a separate but adjacent 10-acre parcel that the property can be sold with or without.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Stafford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Stafford Music Thread (Sep '14) Tue Musikologist 5
Anyone thinking of hiring a contractor to build... Feb 17 richard fitzwilliams 1
News Jolan Petrovics (Sep '13) Feb 16 Heidi petrovics 21
News Undocumented immigrant rights activist loses he... Jan 24 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 6
News King George builder seeks incentives to reopen ... Jan 24 Unknown 1
News Trump calls on GOP to improve African-American ... (Aug '16) Jan '17 asd 1,519
Review: Peak Mental Health - Nivedita Choudhary MD (Apr '11) Jan '17 angelbiller2031 43
See all Stafford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Stafford Forum Now

Stafford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Stafford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Sudan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Stafford, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,913 • Total comments across all topics: 279,101,749

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC