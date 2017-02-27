Pedophile gets three life terms in Stafford
A man who filmed himself engaging in sex acts with a little girl in his Stafford County home was ordered Monday to serve three life sentences. Michael Patrick Johnson, 50, had previously pleaded guilty in Stafford Circuit Court to rape, forcible sodomy and object sexual penetration.
