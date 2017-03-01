North Stafford clearing away storm damage
These are just a few examples of the damage that neighborhoods in North Stafford County sustained when a storm brought golf-ball sized hail and damaging winds through the area Saturday afternoon. Stafford is not the only area that experienced severe weather conditions.
