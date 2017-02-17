Man arrested after hit and run in Sta...

Man arrested after hit and run in Stafford

A Stafford man was arrested Tuesday after he left the scene of an accident then repeatedly called 911 regarding a deputies wy who was at his home investigating the accident, police said. Deputy A.J. Layug went to the intersection of Brent Point and Arkendale roads about 8:50 p.m. to a reported hit and run, Sheriff's spokeswoman M.C. Morris Moncure said.

