Jury calls for 14-year sentence in Stafford robbery in which mother, son were tied up
A Stafford County jury has recommended a 14-year prison sentence for a man who was part of a home-invasion robbery last year during which a woman and her 10-year-old son were tied up and robbed. Kenneth Edward Selvage, 25, of Richmond was convicted this week of nine offenses, including robbery, burglary, abduction by force and conspiracy.
