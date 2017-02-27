Former massage therapist gets 3 month...

Former massage therapist gets 3 months for improper filming in Stafford

Friday Feb 24

A former licensed massage therapist in Stafford was ordered Thursday to serve three months in jail for filming a client without her consent. Spurgeon Demonde Day, 42, pleaded guilty in Stafford General District Court to a misdemeanor charge of unlawful videotaping.

