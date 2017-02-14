Dudenhefer seeks to reclaim Stafford Board of Supervisors seat
In his fall 2017 run for the Garrisonville District seat, the Republican said he plans to bring back a focus on local transportation issue to the Board. Improving the county's roadways was his signature issue after he was first elected to the Board in 2005.
