Celebrating George

These images from The Free Lance-Star archives were meant to capture "the many associations the first president had with Fredericksburg and the ways the city remembers him," according to caption information that accompanied a collage of these photos in the Feb. 13, 1971, edition. The year 1971 also marked the first time in its history that George Washington's Birthday Festival was canceled because of rain.

