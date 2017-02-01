Cats crash Westminster dog show

More than 2,800 dogs - and a few pedigreed cats - will share the spotlight at this year's Westminster Kennel Club dog show in New York, which runs Feb. 11, 13 and 14. In recent years, the show has expanded beyond traditional breed judging by adding agility and obedience competitions and a non-competitive "meet the breeds" event. This year's "meet the breeds" event will include some really rare breeds for a dog show: pedigreed cats.

