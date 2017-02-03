Bedroom fire leaps to attic at Staffo...

Bedroom fire leaps to attic at Stafford home

Stafford County firefighters responded to an early morning fire in the 1400 block of Courthouse Road. First arriving units found fire visible from the second floor of the single family home at 2:33 a.m. The fire had extended into the attic from a bedroom and was extinguished within 15 minutes.

