Barking dog helps bring Stafford shoe burglar to justice
A jury suggested a six-year prison term Wednesday for a burglar whose hiding spot was exposed by a barking dog. Dominic Glenn Smith, 29, of Triangle was convicted in Stafford County Circuit Court of attempted grand larceny and resisting arrest.
