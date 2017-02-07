Authorities chase bar-hopping suspect on Super Bowl Sunday
On February 5, 2017, at approximately 4:20 p.m. Deputy D.C. Reed responded to a disturbance at Fatty's Crab House located at 225 Garrisonville Road. An employee advised that a male subject had entered the business carrying an alcoholic beverage, and was asked to leave.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Potomac Local.
Comments
Add your comments below
Stafford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Undocumented immigrant rights activist loses he...
|Jan 24
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|6
|King George builder seeks incentives to reopen ...
|Jan 24
|Unknown
|1
|Trump calls on GOP to improve African-American ...
|Jan 22
|asd
|1,519
|Review: Peak Mental Health - Nivedita Choudhary MD (Apr '11)
|Jan 18
|angelbiller2031
|43
|Teen arrested for allegedly stealing 65-cent mi...
|Jan 14
|MichaelNudite
|1
|Women's Basketball League
|Jan '17
|Rparker25
|1
|Amber
|Jan '17
|Tim
|1
Find what you want!
Search Stafford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC