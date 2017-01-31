Two suspected in two Stafford robberies over the weekend
Stafford detectives are hoping the public can help them identify two men who robbed two county businesses at gunpoint over the weekend. The first robbery took place Friday at 9:48 p.m. at Ricky's Chicken II at 3619 Jefferson Davis Highway, siad Sheriff's spokeswoman M.C. Morris Moncure.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Stafford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Undocumented immigrant rights activist loses he...
|Jan 24
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|6
|King George builder seeks incentives to reopen ...
|Jan 24
|Unknown
|1
|Trump calls on GOP to improve African-American ...
|Jan 22
|asd
|1,519
|Review: Peak Mental Health - Nivedita Choudhary MD (Apr '11)
|Jan 18
|angelbiller2031
|43
|Teen arrested for allegedly stealing 65-cent mi...
|Jan 14
|MichaelNudite
|1
|Women's Basketball League
|Jan 6
|Rparker25
|1
|Amber
|Jan 5
|Tim
|1
Find what you want!
Search Stafford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC