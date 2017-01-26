Stafford supervisors defer plans for Winding Creek subdivision
A 14-foot retaining wall and road safety concerns presented a barrier to plans for a 97-lot subdivision at the intersection of Winding Creek Road and Embrey Mill Road in Stafford County. The Stafford Board of Supervisors voted 6-1 during Tuesday's meeting to defer its decision on the rezoning application and conditional use permit request for the proposed development.
