Stafford police chase ends in apprehension of Prince William fugitive
On January 23, 2017 the U.S. Marshals Service requested the assistance of the Stafford Sheriff's Office in apprehending a fugitive wanted out of Prince William County. At approximately 12:15p.m. patrol units were advised the subject, Jamaunta McQueen, was observed in a stolen vehicle which was parked in a driveway on Maple Leaf Court.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Potomac Local.
