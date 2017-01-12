Stafford man sentenced to 15 years for raping 13-year-old
A Stafford County man was ordered Thursday to serve 15 years for raping a 13-year-old girl in Fredericksburg. The offense "will haunt her for the rest of her life," Fredericksburg Circuit Judge Gordon Willis said before giving Thomas Lee Scrogham Jr., 36, a sentence of 35 years, with 20 years suspended.
