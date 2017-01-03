Stafford man charged with sexual batt...

Stafford man charged with sexual battery of girl at local hospital on NYE

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Powhatan Today

A Stafford man has been charged with sexual battery after authorities say he groped an underage female at a local hospital on New Year's Eve and then peeped into a restroom where she had fled. The Fredericksburg Police Dept.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Stafford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Women's Basketball League 1 hr Rparker25 1
Amber 18 hr Tim 1
News Trump calls on GOP to improve African-American ... Jan 2 ICU812 1,503
Moving to Fredericksburg VA Dec 27 Dave 2
News Stafford High transgender senior speaks out on ... Dec 16 meh plus 1
Golden Living Center on Plank Rd - SOLD Dec 14 Dave 1
Michael Rodgers jr 5-year-old boy who died fro... (Aug '12) Dec 9 Katrina 8
See all Stafford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Stafford Forum Now

Stafford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Stafford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Wikileaks
 

Stafford, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,905 • Total comments across all topics: 277,667,908

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC