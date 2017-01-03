Stafford man accused of groping girl at Mary Washington Hospital
A Stafford County man is accused of sexually assaulting a girl at Mary Washington Hospital, according to the Fredericksburg Police Department. Jose Rivera, 41, was arrested on charges of sexual battery, peeping and public intoxication, police said.
