Stafford charges man in one slaying; seeks suspects in another
Stafford County authorities made an arrest Monday in a weekend slaying in the southern part of the county, and continued to look for two suspects in a separate fatal shooting in North Stafford. In the southern Stafford case, Clint Alan Hill, 41, was arrested at his residence in the 2000 block of Green Tree Road shortly before 1 a.m. Monday and charged with second-degree murder, authorities said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.
Add your comments below
Stafford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Undocumented immigrant rights activist loses he...
|Tue
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|6
|King George builder seeks incentives to reopen ...
|Tue
|Unknown
|1
|Trump calls on GOP to improve African-American ...
|Jan 22
|asd
|1,519
|Review: Peak Mental Health - Nivedita Choudhary MD (Apr '11)
|Jan 18
|angelbiller2031
|43
|Teen arrested for allegedly stealing 65-cent mi...
|Jan 14
|MichaelNudite
|1
|Women's Basketball League
|Jan 6
|Rparker25
|1
|Amber
|Jan 5
|Tim
|1
Find what you want!
Search Stafford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC