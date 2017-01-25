Stafford charges man in one slaying; seeks suspects in another

Stafford County authorities made an arrest Monday in a weekend slaying in the southern part of the county, and continued to look for two suspects in a separate fatal shooting in North Stafford. In the southern Stafford case, Clint Alan Hill, 41, was arrested at his residence in the 2000 block of Green Tree Road shortly before 1 a.m. Monday and charged with second-degree murder, authorities said.

